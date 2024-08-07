Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/7/24: Walz Picked, Cori Bush Out, Iron Dome Readied, Why Shapiro Wasn’t Picked, Schwinn Bike For Sale, Walz Let Minneapolis Burn
1. Walz Picked As Harris VP Pick
Meet Gov. Tim Walz, who let Minneapolis burn – https://nypost.com/2024/08/06/us-news/kamala-harris-and-tim-walz-take-stage-together-for-first-time-in-philly/
2. Cori Bush out
3. Growing Iron Dome to prepare for an Iranian attack
Growing Iron Dome to prepare for an Iranian attack – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-air-defense-iron-dome-iran-hezbollah-346caaf6?mod=hp_lead_pos7
4. Why Walz?
5. Did Shapiro back out?
….did Shapiro back out? – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/08/06/josh-shapiro-backed-out-of-the-kamala-veepstakes-n4931397
6. Why did Harris not pick Pennsylvania's Shapiro. She needs PA to win.
Full interview from yesterday’s Tony Katz Today (above)
7. Today on the Marketplace: Pure nostalgia.
8. Tim Walz let Minneapolis burn
