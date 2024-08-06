Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/6/24: Stocks Dive, Iran Attack on Israel Imminent, Cursed Couch For Sale, SCOTUS denies Trump, Ben Stiller For Harris

Published on August 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Stock Markets Dive

Stock Markets Dive
Source: Getty

Dow down 1000 – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/04/stock-market-today-live-updates.html

….the VIX – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/05/wall-streets-fear-gauge-the-vix-rises-to-the-highest-since-2020.html

….all is not lost – https://x.com/GRDecter/status/1820451079256957106

….but there should be investigations in Schwab – https://www.ibj.com/articles/outages-hit-schwab-fidelity-other-online-trading-brokerages-during-market-sell-off

 

2. Iran attack on Israel Imminent, US Troops injured in Iraq

Iran attack on Israel Imminent, US Troops injured in Iraq
Source: Getty

US Troops injured in Iraq – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iraq/2024/08/05/id/1175346/

3. Tropical Storm Debby Brings Soaking Rains To The Southeast

Tropical Storm Debby Brings Soaking Rains To The Southeast
Source: Getty

Hurricane Debby blows $1million of cocaine onto the beach – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/hurricane-debby-cocaine-florida/

4. Juge Metha says Google is a monopoly

Juge Metha says Google is a monopoly
Source: Getty

Juge Metha says Google is a monopoly – https://fox59.com/news/national-world/google-is-an-illegal-monopoly-judge-rules-what-comes-next-for-the-search-engine/

5. Cursed Couch for sale

6. Sentencing of Trump continues

Sentencing of Trump continues
Source: Getty

Sentencing of Trump continues – https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-supreme-court-declines-halt-184804444.html

7. Ben Stiller comes out for Kamala Harris. Wishes he was black.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close