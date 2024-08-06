Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/6/24: Stocks Dive, Iran Attack on Israel Imminent, Cursed Couch For Sale, SCOTUS denies Trump, Ben Stiller For Harris
1. Stock Markets Dive
Dow down 1000 – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/04/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
….the VIX – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/05/wall-streets-fear-gauge-the-vix-rises-to-the-highest-since-2020.html
….all is not lost – https://x.com/GRDecter/status/1820451079256957106
….but there should be investigations in Schwab – https://www.ibj.com/articles/outages-hit-schwab-fidelity-other-online-trading-brokerages-during-market-sell-off
2. Iran attack on Israel Imminent, US Troops injured in Iraq
US Troops injured in Iraq – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iraq/2024/08/05/id/1175346/
3. Tropical Storm Debby Brings Soaking Rains To The Southeast
Hurricane Debby blows $1million of cocaine onto the beach – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/hurricane-debby-cocaine-florida/
4. Juge Metha says Google is a monopoly
Juge Metha says Google is a monopoly – https://fox59.com/news/national-world/google-is-an-illegal-monopoly-judge-rules-what-comes-next-for-the-search-engine/
5. Cursed Couch for sale
6. Sentencing of Trump continues
Sentencing of Trump continues – https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-supreme-court-declines-halt-184804444.html