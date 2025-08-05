Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/5/25: Pam Bondi has directed her staff to act on the criminal referrals submitted by Tulsi, Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza, Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats, American Eagle stock is up, No visas for transgender athletes. There are theories about that NYC shooting

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Pam Bondi has directed her staff to act on the criminal referrals submitted by Tulsi
2. Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza
Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza – https://nypost.com/2025/08/04/world-news/netanyahu-approves-plan-to-fully-occupy-gaza-strip-force-hamas-to-release-hostages/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
3. Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats
Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/abbott-orders-arrest-awol-texas-house-dems-after-warrant-issued-house-speaker
4. American Eagle stock is up
American Eagle stock is up – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/american-eagle-stock-jumps-sharply-following-trump-praise-sydney-sweeney-ad
5. No visas for male athletes who want to compete as women
No visas for male athletes who want to compete as women – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/4/dhs-refuse-entry-transgender-male-athletes-seeking-compete-womens/
6. There are theories about that NYC shooting
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash