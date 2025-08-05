Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/5/25: Pam Bondi has directed her staff to act on the criminal referrals submitted by Tulsi, Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza, Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats, American Eagle stock is up, No visas for transgender athletes. There are theories about that NYC shooting

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Pam Bondi has directed her staff to act on the criminal referrals submitted by Tulsi 2. Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza Israel makes it official: They are taking Gaza – https://nypost.com/2025/08/04/world-news/netanyahu-approves-plan-to-fully-occupy-gaza-strip-force-hamas-to-release-hostages/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app 3. Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Texas Democrats – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/abbott-orders-arrest-awol-texas-house-dems-after-warrant-issued-house-speaker 4. American Eagle stock is up American Eagle stock is up – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/american-eagle-stock-jumps-sharply-following-trump-praise-sydney-sweeney-ad 5. No visas for male athletes who want to compete as women No visas for male athletes who want to compete as women – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/4/dhs-refuse-entry-transgender-male-athletes-seeking-compete-womens/ 6. There are theories about that NYC shooting