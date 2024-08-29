Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/29/24: Trump Arlington “Controversy”, Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Rejected Again, Double Your Pleasure, No Post DNC Bump For Harris

Published on August 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Media goes wild over the Trump Arlington Cemetery "controversy"

Tony Katz on X: “The only scandal out of Arlington is that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris weren’t there. Midwest Mainstreet doesn’t give a damn about this story. They’re trying to afford food and the mortgage while building credit card debt that they soon won’t be able to pay back.” / X

2. Supreme Court will not lift pause on Biden student loan forgiveness plan

Supreme Court will not lift pause on Biden student loan forgiveness plan (nbcnews.com)

3. Harris bringing Walz to her CNN interview tonight

Harris Gets an Interview Crutch – WSJ

4. French Authorities Charge Telegram Founder Pavel Durov

French Authorities Charge Telegram Founder Pavel Durov (msn.com)

5. Today on the Marketplace: Double your pleasure!

6. The FOX News poll confirms no Harris bump, and Trump needs to keep working

The FOX News poll confirms no Harris bump, and Trump needs to keep working – https://www.realclearpolling.com/polls/president/general/2024/arizona/trump-vs-harris

