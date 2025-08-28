Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/28/25: The Minnesota Murderer. Special Election in Iowa ends Republican supermajority. Republicans are not popular. Indiana you are not popular. There’s a cottage cheese shortage! Chris Ballard. Kids protecting kids in Minneapolis. Michael Steele: “The thoughts and prayers. I’m so beyond that nonsense. The lie of that”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. The Minnesota Murderer
The Minnesota Murderer – https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-catholic-school-gunman-idd-as-robin-westman-while-possible-manifesto-shows-psychotic-obsession-with-mass-shooters/
….kids protecting kids – https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-shooting-live-updates-latest-on-catholic-school-active-scene/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
2. Special Election in Iowa ends Republican supermajority. Republicans are not popular. Indiana you are not popular
3. There’s a cottage cheese shortage
4. Chris Ballard’s reaction after being asked eight questions about the quarterbacks
5. Kids protecting kids
Kids protecting kids – https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-shooting-live-updates-latest-on-catholic-school-active-scene/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
6. Michael Steele: “The thoughts and prayers. I’m so beyond that nonsense. The lie of that”
