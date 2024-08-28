Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/28/24: Kamala’s 1st TV Intv Will Not Be Alone, Jack Smith Strikes Again, Harris Favoring EV Mandates, Miss Kentucky Program For Sale, Why Would A School Stop A Student From Flying The American Flag

Published on August 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kamala Harris is sitting down for an interview! But not alone

Kamala Harris is sitting down for an interview! But not alone
Source: Getty

Kamala Harris is sitting down for an interview! But not alone – https://nypost.com/2024/08/27/us-news/kamala-harris-tim-walz-schedule-first-joint-interview-since-winning-democratic-nomination/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

2. Jack Smith puts up a new indictment against Donald Trump

Jack Smith puts up a new indictment against Donald Trump
Source: Getty

Jack Smith puts up a new indictment against Donald Trump – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-indicted-second-time-election-subversion-case-brought-special-counsel-jack-smith

3. And do they expect us to believe that Harris does not favor EV mandates?

And do they expect us to believe that Harris does not favor EV mandates?
Source: Getty

and do they expect us to believe that Harris does not favor EV mandates? – https://thespectator.com/politics/kamala-campaign-flip-flops-on-ev-mandates/

….until you hear it from Harris, nothing matters.

4. Today on the Marketplace: If you Really Really Really like Kentucky, maybe this is for you.

5. Why would a school stop a student from flying an American flag?

Why would a school stop a student from flying an American flag?
Source: Getty

Why would a school stop a student from flying an American flag? – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13783993/American-flag-banned-school-oklahoma-caleb-horst-protests.html

Because they’ve been getting away with it.

 

 

