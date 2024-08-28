Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/28/24: Kamala’s 1st TV Intv Will Not Be Alone, Jack Smith Strikes Again, Harris Favoring EV Mandates, Miss Kentucky Program For Sale, Why Would A School Stop A Student From Flying The American Flag
1. Kamala Harris is sitting down for an interview! But not alone
Kamala Harris is sitting down for an interview! But not alone – https://nypost.com/2024/08/27/us-news/kamala-harris-tim-walz-schedule-first-joint-interview-since-winning-democratic-nomination/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
2. Jack Smith puts up a new indictment against Donald Trump
Jack Smith puts up a new indictment against Donald Trump – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-indicted-second-time-election-subversion-case-brought-special-counsel-jack-smith
3. And do they expect us to believe that Harris does not favor EV mandates?
and do they expect us to believe that Harris does not favor EV mandates? – https://thespectator.com/politics/kamala-campaign-flip-flops-on-ev-mandates/
….until you hear it from Harris, nothing matters.
4. Today on the Marketplace: If you Really Really Really like Kentucky, maybe this is for you.
5. Why would a school stop a student from flying an American flag?
Why would a school stop a student from flying an American flag? – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13783993/American-flag-banned-school-oklahoma-caleb-horst-protests.html
Because they’ve been getting away with it.