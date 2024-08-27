Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/27/24: Tulsi Gabbard, Jennifer McCormick, Non-Working Juke Box For Sale, Debate Night With WIBC Coming, Human Rights Campaign

Published on August 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump

2. Jennifer McCormick cancels appearance

Jennifer McCormick was scheduled today, but she cancelled. 

 

3. Non-working Jukebox for sale on the marketplace

4. Debate Night Live WIth WIBC Coming to Indianapolis

Debate Night Live WIth WIBC Coming to Indianapolis
Debate Night Live With WIBC Coming 

5. President of Human Rights campaign says we need to reimagine democracy

