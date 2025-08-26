Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/26/25: Trump wants to rename Department of Defense to the Department of War, Pritzker: Mr President do not come to Chicago. Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling. House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data, Thank you for coming out on Saturday! Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Trump wants to rename Department of Defense to the Department of War 2. Pritzker: Mr President do not come to Chicago Trump, the National Guard and Chicago – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/chicago-vows-to-challenge-trumps-national-guard-plans-913f6877?mod=hp_lead_pos2 3. Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/fighter-jets-alaska-russian-spy-plane/ 4. House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data – https://www.newsmax.com/us/washington-d-c-police-james-comer/2025/08/25/id/1223857/ 5. Thank you for coming out on Saturday! 6. Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight – https://www.foxnews.com/media/trumps-flag-burning-order-draws-rare-fire-from-conservatives