Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/26/25: Trump wants to rename Department of Defense to the Department of War, Pritzker: Mr President do not come to Chicago. Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling. House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data, Thank you for coming out on Saturday! Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Trump wants to rename Department of Defense to the Department of War
2. Pritzker: Mr President do not come to Chicago
Trump, the National Guard and Chicago – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/chicago-vows-to-challenge-trumps-national-guard-plans-913f6877?mod=hp_lead_pos2
3. Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling
Norad scrambles F-16’s as Putin is trolling – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/fighter-jets-alaska-russian-spy-plane/
4. House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data
House to probe whether DC manipulated crime data – https://www.newsmax.com/us/washington-d-c-police-james-comer/2025/08/25/id/1223857/
5. Thank you for coming out on Saturday!
6. Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight
Burning the American Flag is stupid, but it’s allowed. And Trump picked an unneeded fight – https://www.foxnews.com/media/trumps-flag-burning-order-draws-rare-fire-from-conservatives
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash