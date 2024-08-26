Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/26/24: Hezbollah Attacks Israel Again, RFK Jr Drops Out And Endorses Trump, $200 Toaster, Telegram CEO Arrested In France

Published on August 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Iron Dome alone will never be enough to keep Israelis safe from terrorists.

2. RFK Jr drops out, and endorses Trump

RFK endorses Trump, gets huge applause at rally – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13773619/robert-f-kennedy-trump-endorsement-drop-presidential-race.html

….Erin Burnett calls this “huge.” I’m not sure it’s huge, but it does not hurt Trump at all – https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-anchor-calls-rfk-jr-endorsing-trump-huge-based-swing-state-polls-it-everything

….other members of Kennedy family not amused – https://news.sky.com/story/robert-f-kennedy-jr-endorses-donald-trump-and-drops-out-of-presidential-race-13201857

….the Kennedy name means nothing in 2024. Absolutely nothing. These family members have no pull. Those who spoke at the DNC have no juice. This is desperation at holding onto a dynasty, but none of these people are Joe Kennedy and the majority have more in common with Ted Kennedy. Pushing the Kennedy name on America and claiming a connection to Camelot is a lot like trying to make “fetch” happen.

 

3. It’s a toaster, how is this so expensive?

4. The CEO of Telegram was arrested in France

The CEO of Telegram was arrested in France – https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/telegram-messaging-app-ceo-pavel-durov-arrested-france-tf1-tv-says-2024-08-24/

Will there be a move to arrest Elon Musk? 

 

