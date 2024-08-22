Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/22/24: Bill Clinton, Tim Walz, RFK Jr, Robert Downey Jr, Jobs Revised Down 818,000

Published on August 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Bill Clinton: Biden healed our sick

Bill Clinton: Biden healed our sick
Source: Getty

2. Late Night with Tim

Late Night with Tim
Source: Getty

Past prime time again, purposeful? Probably. 

3. RFK Jr to drop out and endorse Trump?

RFK Jr to drop out and endorse Trump?
Source: Getty

4. Robert Downey Jr. Mugshot for sale on the marketplace

5. Jobs report revision: US added 818,000 fewer jobs than believed

Jobs report revision: US added 818,000 fewer jobs than believed
Source: Getty

Jobs report revision: US added 818,000 fewer jobs than believed (msn.com)

