Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/22/24: Bill Clinton, Tim Walz, RFK Jr, Robert Downey Jr, Jobs Revised Down 818,000
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Bill Clinton: Biden healed our sick
2. Late Night with Tim
Past prime time again, purposeful? Probably.
3. RFK Jr to drop out and endorse Trump?
4. Robert Downey Jr. Mugshot for sale on the marketplace
5. Jobs report revision: US added 818,000 fewer jobs than believed
Jobs report revision: US added 818,000 fewer jobs than believed (msn.com)
More from WIBC 93.1 FM