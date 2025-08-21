Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Stephen Miller just DESTROYED the leftist “protestors” who are yelling at National Guard troops
2. Let’s call the special session and redistrict Indiana
3. Concern over India building relations with China
Concern over India building relations with China – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/20/angered-america-india-tilts-toward-china/
4. VW is asking owners of the ID.3 hatch to pay extra if they wish their car to deliver the full performance it’s capable of
Volkswagen wants you to pay a subscription for horsepower – https://fortune.com/2025/08/19/volkswagen-horsepower-subscription-economy-cost-features/
….and you thought resort fees were nonsense.
5. Gavin Newsom would rather get a win on social media than build the state
Gavin Newsom would rather get a win on social media than build the state – https://x.com/marcuslemonis/status/1958285733325664659
6. Are we going to win or are we going to fail?
7. Devour Indy returns to Indianapolis
8. A “large fight” broke out as Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith gave a speech in Warrick County.
