Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/21/24: DNC Day 2, Wu-Tang Charcuterie board, Barack does not deliver

Published on August 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Obama makes digs at Trump at DNC

Source: Getty

2. Meanwhile in Indianapolis, workers have to take mandatory sexual harassment training because of his creepy Cook

Source: Getty

3. Bernie lectures the audience for not taxing the wealthy enough

Source: Getty

4. … followed by a billionaire

Source: Getty

5. NJ Transgender at the DNC tries dunking on Donald Trump

6. Wu-Tang Charcuterie boards on sale on the marketplace

7. Barack Obama did not deliver

