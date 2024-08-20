Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/20/24: Late Nite With Joe Biden, US Pushing Cease Fire For Israel, Big Bobber For Sale, Joe Biden Lies

Published on August 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Joe spoke so late because no one wanted to hear from him

Joe spoke so late because no one wanted to hear from him
Source: Getty

2. Blinken still working to advance cease-fire deal

Blinken still working to advance cease-fire deal
Source: Getty

3. Pro-Hamas supporter tells Fox News that every Palestinian supports Hamas, there was nothing wrong with October 7th

4. Big Bobber Cooler For Sale

5. Joe blames Trump for Border problem

Joe blames Trump for Border problem
Source: Getty

