Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/20/24: Late Nite With Joe Biden, US Pushing Cease Fire For Israel, Big Bobber For Sale, Joe Biden Lies
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Joe spoke so late because no one wanted to hear from him
2. Blinken still working to advance cease-fire deal
3. Pro-Hamas supporter tells Fox News that every Palestinian supports Hamas, there was nothing wrong with October 7th
4. Big Bobber Cooler For Sale
5. Joe blames Trump for Border problem
More from WIBC 93.1 FM