Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/2/24: Evan Gershkovich, Code Switching, Rebels Ride In Style, No Taxes on Social Security

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Evan Gershkovich freed. What was the price?

Evan Gershkovich freed. What was the price?
Source: Getty

 

The prisoner swap – https://www.foxnews.com/world/putin-hitman-seen-as-russias-big-prize-prison-in-swap-high-value-asset

….Gershkovich is a bad ass – https://twitter.com/jpodhoretz/status/1819059788346470771

2. AP: Trump questioning Harris' race shows he doesn't understand code-switching

Analysis: Trump questioning Harris’ race shows he doesn’t understand code-switching | AP News

3. Today on the Marketplace: The Rebels Ride In Style!

4. Trump: No Tax on Social Security

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close