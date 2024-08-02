Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/2/24: Evan Gershkovich, Code Switching, Rebels Ride In Style, No Taxes on Social Security
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Evan Gershkovich freed. What was the price?
The prisoner swap – https://www.foxnews.com/world/putin-hitman-seen-as-russias-big-prize-prison-in-swap-high-value-asset
….Gershkovich is a bad ass – https://twitter.com/jpodhoretz/status/1819059788346470771
2. AP: Trump questioning Harris' race shows he doesn't understand code-switching
Analysis: Trump questioning Harris’ race shows he doesn’t understand code-switching | AP News
3. Today on the Marketplace: The Rebels Ride In Style!
4. Trump: No Tax on Social Security
More from WIBC 93.1 FM