Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/19/25: The Indiana GOP members of Congress seem fully behind a redistricting conversation, Is this the end of the road for Ukraine? MSNBC is rebranding… and it’s bad, Now we have the Lone Star Lockup detention center in Texas

2. Is this the end of the road for Ukraine?

Trump meets with Zelenskyy, European leaders, trilateral meeting with Putin coming soon? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/president-donald-trump/2025/08/18/id/1222962/

….of course, the Germans had to be the downers – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-spars-european-leader-during-ukraine-talks-over-key-step-peace

….Trump then calls Putin – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/russia-at-war/zelenskyy-trump-meeting-european-leaders-live/

….Macron wants Europe at the meeting – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ukraine-france-europe/2025/08/18/id/1222986/

….is Trump committing to troops in Ukraine? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/18/trump-doesnt-rule-us-troops-ukraine-peacekeeping-force/