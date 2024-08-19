Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/19/24: Harris’ Economic Speach, Trump, Kursk, Chicago DNC, KFC Chicken Coop, Lunacy In Chicago

Published on August 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kamala Harris' Economic Speach that would make Lenin proud

When WaPo says Harris’ economy speech was a gimmick – https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/08/16/harris-economy-plan-gimmicks/

2. Ukrainian Offensive In Kursk Region

3. Businesses boarded up due to the possibility of violent protests during the DNC in Chicago

4. Today on the Marketplace: Scare your Chickens into compliance!

5. Protests begin in Chicago

