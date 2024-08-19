Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/19/24: Harris’ Economic Speach, Trump, Kursk, Chicago DNC, KFC Chicken Coop, Lunacy In Chicago
1. Kamala Harris' Economic Speach that would make Lenin proud
When WaPo says Harris’ economy speech was a gimmick – https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/08/16/harris-economy-plan-gimmicks/
2. Ukrainian Offensive In Kursk Region
3. Businesses boarded up due to the possibility of violent protests during the DNC in Chicago
4. Today on the Marketplace: Scare your Chickens into compliance!
5. Protests begin in Chicago
