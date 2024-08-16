Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/16/24: Southport Story Is Nutty, Killing Us Without Killing Us, Fake Cubs Championship Ring For Sale, Woke Harley Davidson
1. Southport Story Is Nutty
2. Harris – Biden Policies are killing us without killing us
The Harris plan to increase housing is a giveaway that will cause the price of houses to increase – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/kamala-harris-policy-agenda-election-2024-9e057b83?mod=hp_lead_pos3
….more – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/harris-endorse-protections-renters-removal-key-tax-benefits-wall-st-in-rcna166821
3. Fake Cubs Ring for Sale on the Marketplace
4. Look what Harley Davidson did to itself
Look what Harley Davidson did to itself – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/08/15/woke-harley-davidson-ceo-compares-himself-to-the-taliban-n4931665
