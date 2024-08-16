Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/16/24: Southport Story Is Nutty, Killing Us Without Killing Us, Fake Cubs Championship Ring For Sale, Woke Harley Davidson

1. Southport Story Is Nutty Source: other Southport Police Chief Reinstated (wibc.com)

2. Harris – Biden Policies are killing us without killing us The Harris plan to increase housing is a giveaway that will cause the price of houses to increase – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/kamala-harris-policy-agenda-election-2024-9e057b83?mod=hp_lead_pos3 ….more – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/harris-endorse-protections-renters-removal-key-tax-benefits-wall-st-in-rcna166821

3. Fake Cubs Ring for Sale on the Marketplace