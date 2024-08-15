Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/15/24: Donald Trump, Ron Klain, Hamas Folk Show Up To Harris Event In NYC, Red Cosplay Hood, Inflation
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. First thing about winning is you have to win
2. Chief of Staff Ron Klain says Biden is in perfect health
3. Pro Hamas folk show up at Kamala event in NYC
4. Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack
Every American’s Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack (msn.com)
5. Red Hood Cosplay: Coat and Jacket on sale on the Marketplace
6. Biden gloats about the slowing Inflation rate
Charles Payne from Fox News joins to discuss.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM