Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/15/24: Donald Trump, Ron Klain, Hamas Folk Show Up To Harris Event In NYC, Red Cosplay Hood, Inflation

Published on August 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. First thing about winning is you have to win

First thing about winning is you have to win
Source: Getty

2. Chief of Staff Ron Klain says Biden is in perfect health

Chief of Staff Ron Klain says Biden is in perfect health
Source: Getty

3. Pro Hamas folk show up at Kamala event in NYC

Pro Hamas folk show up at Kamala event in NYC
Source: Getty

4. Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack
Source: Getty

Every American’s Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack (msn.com)

5. Red Hood Cosplay: Coat and Jacket on sale on the Marketplace

6. Biden gloats about the slowing Inflation rate

Biden gloats about the slowing Inflation rate
Source: Getty

Charles Payne from Fox News joins to discuss. 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close