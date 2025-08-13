Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/13/25: July CPI came in below expectations once again. Time to reduce rates, Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all, Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years, Matt Bair coffee coming back! Indiana House Democrats are traveling to Illinois tomorrow to vent about the evils of partisan gerrymandering

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. July CPI: Came in below expectations once again. Time to reduce rates. 2. Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/whistleblower-adam-schiff-fbi/2025/08/12/id/1222145/ 3. Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/12/attacks-churches-surged-biden-years-new-study-reports/ 4. Matt Bair coffee coming back! Source:Matt Bair 5. Indiana House Democrats are traveling to Illinois tomorrow to vent about the evils of partisan gerrymandering.