Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/13/25: July CPI came in below expectations once again. Time to reduce rates, Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all, Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years, Matt Bair coffee coming back! Indiana House Democrats are traveling to Illinois tomorrow to vent about the evils of partisan gerrymandering

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. July CPI: Came in below expectations once again. Time to reduce rates.
2. Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all
Arrest Schiff. Prosecute Schiff. Expel Schiff. Pick one or all – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/whistleblower-adam-schiff-fbi/2025/08/12/id/1222145/
3. Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years
Finally, an honest talk about what Christians dealt with under the Biden years – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/12/attacks-churches-surged-biden-years-new-study-reports/
4. Matt Bair coffee coming back!Source:Matt Bair
5. Indiana House Democrats are traveling to Illinois tomorrow to vent about the evils of partisan gerrymandering.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash