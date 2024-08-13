Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/13/24: Joe Hogsett, Elon Musk X Spaces With Donald Trump, Friggin Camera For Sale, You Don’t Hate The Press Enough
1. Hogsett Apologizes To Harassment Accusers, City Leaders Begin Investigation
Hogsett Apologizes To Harassment Accusers, City Leaders Begin Investigation (wibc.com)
2. Trump's fireside X Chat with Elon Musk
3. No response from Iran yet
4. Today on the Marketplace: This Friggin Camera
5. You don't hate the press enough
6. CBS News trashes Trump on no taxes on tips
7. … and they praise Harris on the same proposal
