Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/1/24: Trump Ready To Debate Harris, 911 Plea Deals, Used Broken Sofa For Sale, It’s Not An Anomaly With Google, Donald Trump’s Contentious Meeting With The National Association Of Black Journalists Convention

Published on August 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump ready to debate Kamala

Trump is ready to debate – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/trump-harris-biden/2024/07/31/id/1174767/

2. Plea deals for 911

Plea deals for 911. I’m at a loss – https://nypost.com/2024/07/31/us-news/9-11-mastermind-ksm-and-two-other-terrorists-awaiting-trial-on-guantanamo-bay-strike-plea-deals/

3. Broken Sofa For Sale on the Marketplace

4. No, Google. This is not an anomaly

No, Google. This is not an anomaly – https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2024/07/31/google-our-search-ban-on-trump-was-an-anomaly-n3792520

5. Donald Trump's Contentious Meeting With The National Association Of Black Journalists Convention

….more – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2024/07/31/trumps-interview-with-national-association-of-black-journalists-got-off-to-a-rocky-start-n2642797

….and the ‘Kamala became Black’ line? That only offends liberal white women.

