Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/1/24: Trump Ready To Debate Harris, 911 Plea Deals, Used Broken Sofa For Sale, It’s Not An Anomaly With Google, Donald Trump’s Contentious Meeting With The National Association Of Black Journalists Convention
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump ready to debate Kamala
Trump is ready to debate – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/trump-harris-biden/2024/07/31/id/1174767/
2. Plea deals for 911
Plea deals for 911. I’m at a loss – https://nypost.com/2024/07/31/us-news/9-11-mastermind-ksm-and-two-other-terrorists-awaiting-trial-on-guantanamo-bay-strike-plea-deals/
3. Broken Sofa For Sale on the Marketplace
4. No, Google. This is not an anomaly
No, Google. This is not an anomaly – https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2024/07/31/google-our-search-ban-on-trump-was-an-anomaly-n3792520
5. Donald Trump's Contentious Meeting With The National Association Of Black Journalists Convention
….more – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2024/07/31/trumps-interview-with-national-association-of-black-journalists-got-off-to-a-rocky-start-n2642797
….and the ‘Kamala became Black’ line? That only offends liberal white women.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM