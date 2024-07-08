Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/8/24: Biden Brags, UK – France Turn Left, Archie Bunker Grandson, Mod Pizza

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Biden brags about the crowds he draws. George Stephanopoulos corrects him.
Listen:
reference:
Biden interview with Stephanopolous does not help his image – https://nypost.com/2024/07/05/us-news/exhausted-biden-downplays-putrid-debate-performance-as-bad-episode-in-first-clip-of-abc-interview/
2. UK and France move left in recent electionsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Leftist strike back in France, and Jews urged to move out – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/no-future-for-jews-prominent-french-jews-decry-far-lefts-gains-in-vote/
3. Today on the Marketplace: The 70’s were a very different time.
Listen:
4. Mod Pizza getting ready for bankruptcySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Mod Pizza getting ready for bankruptcy – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-13598331/nationwide-pizza-chain-bankruptcy-restaurant-closures.html