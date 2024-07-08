Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/8/24: Biden Brags, UK – France Turn Left, Archie Bunker Grandson, Mod Pizza

Published on July 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Biden brags about the crowds he draws. George Stephanopoulos corrects him.

Biden interview with Stephanopolous does not help his image – https://nypost.com/2024/07/05/us-news/exhausted-biden-downplays-putrid-debate-performance-as-bad-episode-in-first-clip-of-abc-interview/

2. UK and France move left in recent elections

FRANCE-ELECTION-LEGISLATIVE-LYON Source:Getty

Leftist strike back in France, and Jews urged to move out – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/no-future-for-jews-prominent-french-jews-decry-far-lefts-gains-in-vote/

3. Today on the Marketplace: The 70’s were a very different time.

4. Mod Pizza getting ready for bankruptcy

Gourmet fresh Margherita pizza, made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and basil leaves. Freshly baked and served on a white plate. Source:Getty

Mod Pizza getting ready for bankruptcy – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-13598331/nationwide-pizza-chain-bankruptcy-restaurant-closures.html

