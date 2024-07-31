Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/31/24: Israel Strikes Back, New Secret Service Director, What’s This Being Sold in the Marketplace? Revisionist History by Whitmer

Published on July 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Israel kills Hezbollah commander and Hamas chief

Israel kills Hezbollah commander and Hamas chief
Source: Getty

Israel kills Hezbollah commander – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c1rwxyjydlyo

Israel-Gaza live updates: Political leader of Hamas has been killed, Iran says (msn.com)

2. New secret service director gets grilled

New secret service director gets grilled
Source: Getty

New secret service director gets grilled – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/acting-secret-service-director-testify-senate-details-trump/story?id=112384807

3. Today on the Marketplace: This looks like a recipe for disaster.

4. Revisionist history by Whitmer

