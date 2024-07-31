Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/31/24: Israel Strikes Back, New Secret Service Director, What’s This Being Sold in the Marketplace? Revisionist History by Whitmer
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Israel kills Hezbollah commander and Hamas chief
Israel kills Hezbollah commander – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c1rwxyjydlyo
Israel-Gaza live updates: Political leader of Hamas has been killed, Iran says (msn.com)
2. New secret service director gets grilled
New secret service director gets grilled – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/acting-secret-service-director-testify-senate-details-trump/story?id=112384807
3. Today on the Marketplace: This looks like a recipe for disaster.
4. Revisionist history by Whitmer
More from WIBC 93.1 FM