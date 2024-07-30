Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/30/24: IU Protest Rules, White Dudes For Harris, Biden & The Supremes, Cherry Pitter, US Embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to get out

Published on July 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hamas lovers hate IU Rules

Hamas lovers hate IU Rules
Source: Getty

IU Trustees Approve New Policy In Response To Anti-Israel Protests (wibc.com)

2. White Dudes for Harris

3. How about "Cigar Smokers for Being Left Alone by these Political Freaks"

4. Joe wants to "reform: the Supremes

Joe wants to "reform: the Supremes
Source: Getty

5. I want to eat cherries, but who has the time to remove the pits?

6. US Embassy in Lebanon: Leave Before Crisis Begins

US Embassy in Lebanon: Leave Before Crisis Begins
Source: Getty

US Embassy in Lebanon: Leave Before Crisis Begins | Newsmax.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close