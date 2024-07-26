Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/26/24: Obamas Endorse Harris, Dave Matthews, NY Subway Turnstiles, Kamala Harris’ Base
1. The Obamas endorse Harris
2. Musician Dave Matthews speaks out against Netanyahu
3. Biden's weird "good bye" address to the nation
4. NY Subway turnstiles for sale
5. Harris did not attend Netanyahu Speech because of her base
….and Kamala Harris is trying to thread the Israel needle, because her base are virulent America and Jew haters – https://x.com/vp/status/1816490945501708660?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
