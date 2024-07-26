Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/26/24: Obamas Endorse Harris, Dave Matthews, NY Subway Turnstiles, Kamala Harris’ Base

Published on July 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The Obamas endorse Harris

Source: Getty

2. Musician Dave Matthews speaks out against Netanyahu

3. Biden's weird "good bye" address to the nation

Source: Getty

4. NY Subway turnstiles for sale

5. Harris did not attend Netanyahu Speech because of her base

Source: Getty

 

….and Kamala Harris is trying to thread the Israel needle, because her base are virulent America and Jew haters – https://x.com/vp/status/1816490945501708660?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

