Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/24/24: Donald Trump Secret Service, Hawk Tua Girl Update, Pete Buttigieg, Kimberly Cheatle, Childhood Memories

Published on July 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Secret Service doesn't want Donald Trump to Hold Outdoor Rallies Because It's Too Difficult To Protect Him

Secret Service doesn't want Donald Trump to Hold Outdoor Rallies Because It's Too Difficult To Protect Him
Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Hawk Tua Girl Update.

Hawk Tua Girl Update.
Source: Getty

3. Virtual Reality players are injuring themselves.

Virtual Reality players are injuring themselves.
Source: Getty

4. People now watching and sharing VEEP clips because of Harris

People now watching and sharing VEEP clips because of Harris
Source: Getty

Listen:

5. Pete Buttigieg says that Trump is afraid to debate Harris

Pete Buttigieg says that Trump is afraid to debate Harris
Source: Getty

6. Dem talks about Kimberly Cheatle resignation

Dem talks about Kimberly Cheatle resignation
Source: Getty

Listen:

7. Childhood memories

Childhood memories
Source: Getty

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close