Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/23/24: 2nd Gunman? Smart Devices Talking Gen Z, Is Harris the Dems choice? Cringy Things Said on Dating Apps

Published on July 23, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr   PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Cheatle testimony feeds into 2nd gunman narrative

2. Are Dems happy about the Harris "choice"?

3. Smart Devices Talking "Gen Z"

4. Joe is out.. Harris in.

5. Cringy things said on dating apps

