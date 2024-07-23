Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/23/24: 2nd Gunman? Smart Devices Talking Gen Z, Is Harris the Dems choice? Cringy Things Said on Dating Apps
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Cheatle testimony feeds into 2nd gunman narrative
2. Are Dems happy about the Harris "choice"?
Listen:
3. Smart Devices Talking "Gen Z"
Listen:
4. Joe is out.. Harris in.
Listen:
5. Cringy things said on dating apps
Listen:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM