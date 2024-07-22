Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/22/24: Biden Bows Out, Biden & Harris Not Seen Since The Announcement, Weird Al, Tony Going To DC, Tony Making Good On His Ice Cream Promise

Published on July 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Making Sense of Biden Dropping Out

Making Sense of Biden Dropping Out
Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Dems crying over Biden integrity

3. We haven't seen Biden or Harris since the Biden post

We haven't seen Biden or Harris since the Biden post
Source: Getty

Listen:

4. Weird Al for sale on the Marketplace

Listen:

5. Tony going to DC

Tony going to DC
Source: Getty

6. Tony will make good on his ice cream promise

Tony will make good on his ice cream promise
Source: Getty

Listen: 

 

