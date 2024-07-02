Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/2/24: Biden Reaction to SCOTUS Ruling, US Marshal Finds Missing Children, SCOTUS Decision Reactions, $6 Million Watch, News Reacts to Immunity Decision

Published on July 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Biden reacts to SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

Listen:

2. US Marshals recover 200 missing children across US during ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’

Marshal star badge with gun, holster and gun belt with old west hat on table. Top view. Source:Getty

 

reference:

US Marshals recover 200 missing children across US during ‘Operation We Will Find You 2’ (msn.com)

3. Reactions to SCOTUS decisions

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump and immunity – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/jul/1/supreme-court-rules-presidents-have-absolute-immun/

….the hilarious and pathetic and insane responses – https://twitchy.com/samj/2024/07/01/here-are-the-biggest-freak-outs-over-trump-immunity-case-n2397856

….did I mention insane? – https://www.thenation.com/article/society/trump-immunity-supreme-court/

….the dissents are, in a word, maudlin – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/01/trump-immunity-supreme-court-ruling-dissenters-democracy-impacts.html

4. Today on the Marketplace: The Six Million Dollar Watch

Listen:

5. Even CNN is attacking Biden

Listen:

 

6. AOC is going to impeach. I don’t know who, but she’s serious about it

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a rally... Source:Getty

 

reference:

AOC is going to impeach. I don’t know who, but she’s serious about it – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13589441/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-threatens-impeach-conservative-supreme-court-justices.html

7. Mary Beth Schneider is why I don’t participate in local news

Listen:

