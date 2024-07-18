Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/18/24: JD Vance, Joe Biden Has Covid, Black Widow, Progressivism Is The Conspiracy

Catch the show in its entirety here:

2. Joe Biden has COVID

Biden has Covid – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/07/17/joe-biden-covid-00169176

….no, he doesn’t. This is either the implementation of the Basement Strategy or a Mafia “Heart Attack”

FLASHBACK to two days ago: If I had some kind of medical condition – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/07/17/holy-cow-did-biden-just-open-the-door-to-his-own-exit-n4930797