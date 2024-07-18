Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/18/24: JD Vance, Joe Biden Has Covid, Black Widow, Progressivism Is The Conspiracy

Published on July 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. J.D. Vance accepts the nomination for VP

2. Joe Biden has COVID

Biden has Covid – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/07/17/joe-biden-covid-00169176

….no, he doesn’t. This is either the implementation of the Basement Strategy or a Mafia “Heart Attack”

FLASHBACK to two days ago: If I had some kind of medical condition – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/07/17/holy-cow-did-biden-just-open-the-door-to-his-own-exit-n4930797

3. Today on the Marketplace: Yeah….that's not Black Widow

4. Progressivism Is The Conspiracy

Progressivism Is The Conspiracy – WIBC 93.1 FM

