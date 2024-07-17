Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/17/24: Night 2 of the RNC, Kimberly Cheatle, Ashtray for sale on the Marketplace, Joe Biden at NAACP Convention, Valerie McCray
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis speak on Night 2 of the RNC
Listen:
2. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle needs to be fired
Listen:
reference:
Officers at Trump rally didn’t know they’d have security responsibilities – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/officers-surprised-trump-rally-responsibility/
….we can’t put snipers on a sloped roof? – https://twitchy.com/brettt/2024/07/16/secret-service-director-wouldnt-want-to-put-agent-on-sloped-roof-n2398440
3. Today on the Marketplace: You don't have this ashtray.
Listen:
4. Biden speaking at NAACP Convention
5. Democrat Opponent of Jim Banks reacts to his RNC Speech
Listen:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM