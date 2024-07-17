Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/17/24: Night 2 of the RNC, Kimberly Cheatle, Ashtray for sale on the Marketplace, Joe Biden at NAACP Convention, Valerie McCray

Published on July 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis speak on Night 2 of the RNC

2. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle needs to be fired

Officers at Trump rally didn’t know they’d have security responsibilities – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/officers-surprised-trump-rally-responsibility/

….we can’t put snipers on a sloped roof? – https://twitchy.com/brettt/2024/07/16/secret-service-director-wouldnt-want-to-put-agent-on-sloped-roof-n2398440

3. Today on the Marketplace: You don't have this ashtray.

4. Biden speaking at NAACP Convention

5. Democrat Opponent of Jim Banks reacts to his RNC Speech

