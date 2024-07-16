Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/16/24: Day 1 Of The RNC, Biden Secret Service Director, Odd Chairs In The Marketplace, Holt Confronts Biden, Ukraine Wants More Weapons

Published on July 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

2. Biden say's he spoke to "him" his Secret Service Director, when she's a woman

 

Mayorkas says he has 100% faith in the Secret Service director. Meanwhile – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/07/15/report-secret-service-knew-about-rooftop-vulnerability-days-before-trump-rally-n4930696

3. Secret Service Director: ‘Buck Stops with Me,’ But ‘I Do Plan to Stay on’

4. Today on the Marketplace: Are these cool? (Dog not included.)

5. NBC Unexpectedly CONFRONTS Biden on His Explosive Rhetoric Against Trump

6. Ukraine wants more weapons

