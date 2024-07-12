Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/12/24: Big Boy Joe Biden, Xi, NATO, Barstool Go Cart, Biden Neurological Test Test
1. Ladies and Gentlemen, President Putin
The Biden press conference was the worst possible outcome for Democrats – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/live-updates/2024-election-campaign-updates/?id=111816443
2. China pushes back on NATO
China pushes back on NATO – https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-hits-back-at-nato-after-rare-rebuke-a9cd8b8e?mod=hp_listb_pos1
3. "Defiant" Gazans willing to die as martyrs
“Defiant” Gazans willing to die as martyrs. Fine by me – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/hamas-terrorist-war/2024/07/11/id/1172041/
4. Barstool Go Kart For Sale
5. Biden explains why a cognitive test before the election is unnecessary
