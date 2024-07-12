Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/12/24: Big Boy Joe Biden, Xi, NATO, Barstool Go Cart, Biden Neurological Test Test

Published on July 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Ladies and Gentlemen, President Putin

Listen:

reference:

The Biden press conference was the worst possible outcome for Democrats – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/live-updates/2024-election-campaign-updates/?id=111816443

2. China pushes back on NATO

Source: Getty

 

reference:

China pushes back on NATO – https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-hits-back-at-nato-after-rare-rebuke-a9cd8b8e?mod=hp_listb_pos1

3. "Defiant" Gazans willing to die as martyrs

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

“Defiant” Gazans willing to die as martyrs. Fine by me – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/hamas-terrorist-war/2024/07/11/id/1172041/

4. Barstool Go Kart For Sale

Listen:

5. Biden explains why a cognitive test before the election is unnecessary

Listen:

