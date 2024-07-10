Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/10/24: Trump Challenges Biden to Golf Match, The Press Hates You, Pancake Warmer, Brandon Johnson, Vision Zero

Published on July 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump challenges Biden to a golf match

Trump challenges Biden to a golf match
Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Sen. Inhofe dies, and the press is as disgusting as ever

Sen. Inhofe dies, and the press is as disgusting as ever
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Sen. Inhofe dies, and the press is as disgusting as ever – https://redstate.com/bonchie/2024/07/09/former-republican-sen-jim-inhofe-passes-and-the-press-turn-into-disgusting-animals-n2176558

3. ‘I Think That’s Lunatic’: CNN Commentators Clash Over Whether Biden Will Survive to End of Second Term

Listen:

4. Today on the Marketplace: Do You Keep Your Pancakes Warm?

Listen:

5. The Nixon Library brings out the long knives for Mayor Brandon Johnson

6. Vision Zero Wants to Eliminate Cars, Not Reduce Pedestrian or Bicyclist Deaths

Vision Zero Wants to Eliminate Cars, Not Reduce Pedestrian or Bicyclist Deaths
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close