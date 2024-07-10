Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/10/24: Trump Challenges Biden to Golf Match, The Press Hates You, Pancake Warmer, Brandon Johnson, Vision Zero
1. Trump challenges Biden to a golf match
2. Sen. Inhofe dies, and the press is as disgusting as ever
Sen. Inhofe dies, and the press is as disgusting as ever – https://redstate.com/bonchie/2024/07/09/former-republican-sen-jim-inhofe-passes-and-the-press-turn-into-disgusting-animals-n2176558
3. ‘I Think That’s Lunatic’: CNN Commentators Clash Over Whether Biden Will Survive to End of Second Term
4. Today on the Marketplace: Do You Keep Your Pancakes Warm?
5. The Nixon Library brings out the long knives for Mayor Brandon Johnson
6. Vision Zero Wants to Eliminate Cars, Not Reduce Pedestrian or Bicyclist Deaths
