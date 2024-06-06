Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/6/24: D-Day, Fani Willis, Marketplace Munchies, Alec Baldwin, Louis CK

Published on June 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. D-Day 80th anniversary

Journey Into D-Day: The Battle Of Normandy At Dead Man's Corner Museum Source:Getty

D-Day – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/wwii-veteran-normandy-d-day-anniversary/

2. Georgia court puts pause on Fani Willis’ sweeping election case against Trump

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case Source:Getty

Georgia court puts pause on Fani Willis’ sweeping election case against Trump | Fox News

3. Today on the Marketplace: Munchies!

4. Why Is Alec Baldwin Forgiven But Louis CK Isn’t?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 27, 2024 Source:Getty

Jim Treacher is asking the right question – https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/why-is-alec-baldwin-forgiven-but?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

