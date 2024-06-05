Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/5/24: Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Do You Like Feet? Elderly Pro-life protester gets two years in prison

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Biden has new executive order on the borderSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Biden has new executive order on the border – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-issues-order-tightening-asylum-process-after-insisting-he-needed-congress-to-act/
….it proves that he lied about needing Congress to act. It proves he could have done this years ago. It proves that the border is a political play for Democrats. OR….did they see something that actually scared them?
….is this spin? – https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/biden-new-immigration-order-tighten-labor-markets-rcna155460
2. Shots Fired at United States Embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Military ReportsSource:Getty
reference:
Shots Fired at United States Embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Military Reports (msn.com)
3. Republicans hammer defiant AG Garland to hand over Biden-Hur audioSource:Getty
reference:
Republicans hammer defiant AG Garland to hand over Biden-Hur audio (msn.com)
4. Biden says that Netanyahu is extending the Gaza war for political purposesSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
President Joe Biden 2024 TIME Interview Transcript: Read | TIME
5. Today on the Marketplace: Do You Like Feet?
Listen:
6. Elderly Pro-life protester gets two years in prisonSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Pro-life protester gets two years in prison – https://catholicvote.org/judge-chides-elderly-pro-life-rescuer-about-dying-in-prison-and-her-faith/
….she should have said she was with Black Lives Matter