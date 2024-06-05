Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/5/24: Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Do You Like Feet? Elderly Pro-life protester gets two years in prison

1. Biden has new executive order on the border

Biden has new executive order on the border – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-issues-order-tightening-asylum-process-after-insisting-he-needed-congress-to-act/

….it proves that he lied about needing Congress to act. It proves he could have done this years ago. It proves that the border is a political play for Democrats. OR….did they see something that actually scared them?

….is this spin? – https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/biden-new-immigration-order-tighten-labor-markets-rcna155460