Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/5/24: Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Do You Like Feet? Elderly Pro-life protester gets two years in prison

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Biden has new executive order on the border

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: A reporter raises their hand to ask a Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden has new executive order on the border – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-issues-order-tightening-asylum-process-after-insisting-he-needed-congress-to-act/

….it proves that he lied about needing Congress to act. It proves he could have done this years ago. It proves that the border is a political play for Democrats. OR….did they see something that actually scared them?

….is this spin? – https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/biden-new-immigration-order-tighten-labor-markets-rcna155460

 

2. Shots Fired at United States Embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Military Reports

LEBANON-US-POLITICS-ATTACK-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

 

reference:

Shots Fired at United States Embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Military Reports (msn.com)

3. Republicans hammer defiant AG Garland to hand over Biden-Hur audio

Garland-testifies-at-House-Judiciary-Committee-hearing Source:Getty

 

reference:

Republicans hammer defiant AG Garland to hand over Biden-Hur audio (msn.com)

4. Biden says that Netanyahu is extending the Gaza war for political purposes

The White House Congressional Picnic Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

President Joe Biden 2024 TIME Interview Transcript: Read | TIME

5. Today on the Marketplace: Do You Like Feet?

Listen:

6. Elderly Pro-life protester gets two years in prison

Anti-abortion Protestors Demonstrate Against Expected Free Vote On Decriminalising Abortion After 24-week Limit Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Pro-life protester gets two years in prison – https://catholicvote.org/judge-chides-elderly-pro-life-rescuer-about-dying-in-prison-and-her-faith/

….she should have said she was with Black Lives Matter

Trending
Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation
WISH-TV

Center Township Deputy Constable Charged with Rape, Strangulation

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close