Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/28/24: Biden Flops, Boeing Sanctioned Again, SCOTUS Decisions, Chairs on the Marketplace, Alzheimer’s, Jill Praises Joe

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Debate analysis: Everybody knows that Joe Biden is not capable, but the media says he’s spry and in control.

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: President Joe Biden stands at his p Source:Getty

Listen:

The entire debate in one statement – https://x.com/IndySpanglish/status/1806525311099486473

….Democrats have to replace Biden, but how will they do it? How can they do it? And what about everyone who voted for Biden in the primaries?

…And let’s ask how the Democrats who told us that Biden is fine show their faces again? They lied, they have lied. They should be punished.

….more – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/biden-trump-first-presidential-debate-2024-election

….the Gallup Poll – https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2024/06/27/gallup-a-majority-of-democrats-still-want-another-candidate-n3791094

2. Boeing To Move Headquarters From Chicago To Virginia

Boeing To Move Headquarters From Chicago To Virginia Source:Getty

 

reference:

Boeing gets more sanctions – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/boeing-sanctioned-ntsb-737-max-investigation-midair-incident-rcna159202

3. What do the Supreme Court Decisions mean

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

4. The debate show that Joe cannot be President, does that mean Kamala?

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Today on the Marketplace: Is there another place to sit?

Listen:

6. Your gut and Alzheimers

MRI Brain Scan. Doctor shows MRI Brain Scan of head and skull. Source:Getty

reference:

Your gut and Alzheimers – https://www.sciencealert.com/gut-inflammation-linked-to-alzheimers-disease-once-again

7. Jill Biden Praises Joe’s Performance

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Illinois v Purdue 10 items
Staff

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Gorgeous Western Coyote With Beautiful Fur Poses
Kyla Russell, WISH-TV

Coyote Attacks Reported Inside Indy Park on Northeast Side

Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Ryan Hedrick

7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close