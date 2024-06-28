Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/28/24: Biden Flops, Boeing Sanctioned Again, SCOTUS Decisions, Chairs on the Marketplace, Alzheimer’s, Jill Praises Joe

1. Debate analysis: Everybody knows that Joe Biden is not capable, but the media says he’s spry and in control.

The entire debate in one statement – https://x.com/IndySpanglish/status/1806525311099486473

….Democrats have to replace Biden, but how will they do it? How can they do it? And what about everyone who voted for Biden in the primaries?

…And let’s ask how the Democrats who told us that Biden is fine show their faces again? They lied, they have lied. They should be punished.

….more – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/biden-trump-first-presidential-debate-2024-election

….the Gallup Poll – https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2024/06/27/gallup-a-majority-of-democrats-still-want-another-candidate-n3791094