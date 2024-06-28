Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/28/24: Biden Flops, Boeing Sanctioned Again, SCOTUS Decisions, Chairs on the Marketplace, Alzheimer’s, Jill Praises Joe

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Debate analysis: Everybody knows that Joe Biden is not capable, but the media says he’s spry and in control.Source:Getty
The entire debate in one statement – https://x.com/IndySpanglish/status/1806525311099486473
….Democrats have to replace Biden, but how will they do it? How can they do it? And what about everyone who voted for Biden in the primaries?
…And let’s ask how the Democrats who told us that Biden is fine show their faces again? They lied, they have lied. They should be punished.
….more – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/biden-trump-first-presidential-debate-2024-election
….the Gallup Poll – https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2024/06/27/gallup-a-majority-of-democrats-still-want-another-candidate-n3791094
2. Boeing To Move Headquarters From Chicago To VirginiaSource:Getty
Boeing gets more sanctions – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/boeing-sanctioned-ntsb-737-max-investigation-midair-incident-rcna159202
3. What do the Supreme Court Decisions meanSource:Getty
4. The debate show that Joe cannot be President, does that mean Kamala?Source:Getty
5. Today on the Marketplace: Is there another place to sit?
6. Your gut and AlzheimersSource:Getty
Your gut and Alzheimers – https://www.sciencealert.com/gut-inflammation-linked-to-alzheimers-disease-once-again
7. Jill Biden Praises Joe’s PerformanceSource:Getty
