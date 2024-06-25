Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/25/24: Hooters, Violence at Los Angeles Synagogue, Elvis on the Marketplace, Pickleball, SCOTUS TN “Gender Affirming Care”

Published on June 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Hooters shutters dozens of ‘underperforming’ restaurants

American restaurant chain, Hooters seen in Tokyo, Japan... Source:Getty

But the Biden people say that everything is great 

Listen:

reference:

Hooters shutters dozens of ‘underperforming’ restaurants: report | Fox Business

2. California Attorney General Condemns Violence Outside Los Angeles Synagogue

Pro Palestine And Pro Israel Crowds Clash Outside Of Adas Torah During A Sale Of Land In Israel Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden Condemns Pro-Palestine Protest Violence at L.A. Synagogue Event (hollywoodreporter.com)

3. Elvis: Enquiring Minds Want To Know

Listen:

4. WIBC Pickleball Tournament Coming in August

Cute Girl And Man Pickleball Players Cartoon Characters Source:Getty

5. SCOTUS to hear TN “Gender Affirming Care” case

Federal Judge Source:Getty

Listen:

