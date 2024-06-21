Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/21/24: Craig has technical issues, Trump leading in Battleground States, while Biden Polls better with FNC, White Males need not apply to Disney, Lauren Boebert, Lorena Bobbitt

Published on June 21, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

1. Technical Issues… Craig has to dial it in

Childrens Toy metal cans for communication Source:Getty

2. Trump polling better in battlegrounds, while Fox News says Biden is polling ahead?

WASHINGTON, US- JUNE 11: President Joe Biden delivers remarks d Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Americans take the least about of Vacation in the world

Watermelon juice on sea sand with blue background. Summer background. Source:Getty

4. Coffee cups being recalled

Stack of tea cups on table in front of orange wall Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

580,000 JoyJolt glass coffee mugs recalled over burn and cut risks – CBS News

5. Senior Vice President at Disney: “There’s no way we’re hiring a white male”

Listen:

6. Anyone needing 24 hr Dentistry?

Dentist Working on a Patient in Dental Office Vector Illustration Source:Getty

7. Matt Bair sometimes confuses Lorena Bobbitt with Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

TRULY TASTELESS TUNE – “THE BOBBITT SONG” (WEENIE WHACK) (youtube.com)

 

