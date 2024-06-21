Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/21/24: Craig has technical issues, Trump leading in Battleground States, while Biden Polls better with FNC, White Males need not apply to Disney, Lauren Boebert, Lorena Bobbitt

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Technical Issues… Craig has to dial it inSource:Getty
2. Trump polling better in battlegrounds, while Fox News says Biden is polling ahead?Source:Getty
Listen:
3. Americans take the least about of Vacation in the worldSource:Getty
4. Coffee cups being recalledSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
580,000 JoyJolt glass coffee mugs recalled over burn and cut risks – CBS News
5. Senior Vice President at Disney: “There’s no way we’re hiring a white male”
Listen:
6. Anyone needing 24 hr Dentistry?Source:Getty
7. Matt Bair sometimes confuses Lorena Bobbitt with Lauren BoebertSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
TRULY TASTELESS TUNE – “THE BOBBITT SONG” (WEENIE WHACK) (youtube.com)