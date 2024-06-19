Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/19/24: KJP, Fauci, Punch in the Face, Cheese, Willie Mays, Kamala Harris, How old do you feel, Legos

Published on June 19, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. KJP applauding Biden’s mass amnesty plan

White House Media Briefing Held By Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source:Getty

2. Fauci on his promotional tour

Dr. Anthony Fauci - Washington, DC Source:Getty

3. Kid writes and posts list of other kids she wants to punch in the face at front of Aldi

Angry pensive young woman with curly hair threatening with fist, looking at camera Source:Getty

 

reference:

stepped out of my car at my local Aldi and noticed someone’s, I assumed, grocery list on the ground. : r/FoundPaper (reddit.com)

4. Want to age slower…eat cheese?

scattered slice of cheese in the background Source:Getty

reference:

Eating cheese plays a role in healthy, happy aging – who are we to argue? (newatlas.com)

5. Willie Mays passes away

Willie Mays Scholars on a tour of historic civil rights-era locations. Source:Getty

6. Inspiring Thoughts by Kamala Harris

7. American’s over 45 feel how old?

Tired man resting after workout Source:Getty

 

reference:

Here’s why you probably feel older than you are – digitalhub US (swnsdigital.com)

8. A guy made so much money “investing in legos”

The LEGO logo is visible on the store, located in the center... Source:Getty

reference:

I invest in Lego — it’s better than stocks, bonds and gold (nypost.com)

