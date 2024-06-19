Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/19/24: KJP, Fauci, Punch in the Face, Cheese, Willie Mays, Kamala Harris, How old do you feel, Legos

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. KJP applauding Biden’s mass amnesty planSource:Getty
Listen
2. Fauci on his promotional tourSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Kid writes and posts list of other kids she wants to punch in the face at front of AldiSource:Getty
reference:
stepped out of my car at my local Aldi and noticed someone’s, I assumed, grocery list on the ground. : r/FoundPaper (reddit.com)
4. Want to age slower…eat cheese?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Eating cheese plays a role in healthy, happy aging – who are we to argue? (newatlas.com)
5. Willie Mays passes awaySource:Getty
6. Inspiring Thoughts by Kamala Harris
Listen:
7. American’s over 45 feel how old?Source:Getty
reference:
Here’s why you probably feel older than you are – digitalhub US (swnsdigital.com)
8. A guy made so much money “investing in legos”Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
I invest in Lego — it’s better than stocks, bonds and gold (nypost.com)