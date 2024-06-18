Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/17/24: KJP, Warning labels on Social Media, Avoiding News to Avoid Stress, Blue Line Flag rejected in CT town, Coffee, McDonalds AI

Published on June 18, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. What you’re seeing you’re not seeing

Listen:

2. Surgeon General Calls for Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Jan 23 Source:Getty

 

reference:

Surgeon General Calls for Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

3. People avoiding news to avoid stress

A young man is feeling depressed and thinking about the bad news he is reading online through his smartphone Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Fauci on Colbert

Dr. Anthony Fauci - Washington, DC Source:Getty

5. Democrat-led Connecticut town council refuses to fly ‘thin blue line’ flag for trooper killed in line of duty — but LGBTQ, American flags flown at half-mast

Thousands of police gather for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral in New York Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Democrat-led Connecticut town council refuses to fly ‘thin blue line’ flag for trooper killed in line of duty — but LGBTQ, American flags flown at half-mast (msn.com)

6. Sit all you want if you drink tons of coffee

Woman with a mug of cappuccino at the cafe wooden table Source:Getty

7. McDonald’s AI was terrible

McDonald's 24 Hour Restaurant In London Source:Getty

Listen:

