Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/11/24: It’s going to be hot, FBI says crime is down, Marketplace, Pro-Palestinian protesters gather for Gaza in Union Square station

Published on June 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. It’s not just going to be hot. It’s “DANGEROUS HEAT!”

Sun, Climate Change, Global Warming, Global Boiling from the Climate Crisis and the Catastrophic Heatwave, the Sun, and the Burning Heatwave Hot Sun Source:Getty

It’s not just going to be hot. It’s DANGEROUS HEAT! – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dangerous-heat-temperature-records-this-week-southwest-east-coast-atlantic-national-weather-service/

2. FBI says America has a drop in violent crime. Can we believe their data?

crime scene with police tape

FBI says America has a drop in violent crime – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/fbi-figures-show-drop-in-violent-crime/

 

3. Today on the Marketplace: Squirrel!

4. Anti-Israel mob chanting ‘Long Live Intifada’ light flares outside NYC exhibit that memorializes Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival victims

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather for Gaza in Union Square station, New York Source:Getty

Anti-Israel mob chanting ‘Long Live Intifada’ light flares outside NYC exhibit that memorializes Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival victims (nypost.com)

