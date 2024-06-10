Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/10/24: European Elections, Gantz resigns, Israeli hostages freed, Scary Marketplace, “Gender Affirming” care

Published on June 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Elections in Europe

FRANCE-POLITICS-HISTORY-WWII Source:Getty

2. Gantz resigns

Benny Gantz Resigns During Press Conference As War Cabinet Alliance Frays Source:Getty

reference:

Gantz resigns – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-805595

Four hostages rescued by the IDF – https://nypost.com/2024/06/06/media/briahna-joy-gray-fired-from-the-hill-days-after-rolling-her-eyes-at-sister-of-oct-7-victim-during-interview/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

3. Scary Marketplace

4. American College of Pediatrics says no to “gender affirming care” lie, mutilation of children

Participants with flags march in a column during the... Source:Getty

reference:

American College of Pediatrics says no to “gender affirming care” lie, mutilation of children – https://www.foxnews.com/health/american-college-pediatricians-issues-fiery-statement-condemning-child-gender-transition

