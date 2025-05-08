Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/8/25: Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for? Trade deal with Britain, Bernie Sanders tries to defend using private planes to fight the “oligarchy”, Black smoke, Disney in Abu Dhabi, CNN believes entering the country illegally is not a crime, Columbia “Protestors”

Published on May 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for?

Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for? – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-deficit-house/2025/05/07/id/1209968/

2. Trade deal with Britain

3. Bernie Sanders tries to defend using private planes to fight the "oligarchy"

4. Black smoke

Black smoke – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/7/sistine-chapel-chimneys-black-smoke-indicates-no-pope-elected/

5. Disney in Abu Dhabi

Disney in Abu Dhabi. So much for woke – https://archive.is/ET8mL

6. CNN believes entering the country illegally is not a crime

7. They're not protesters, they are violent psychopaths who want to destroy America

They’re not protesters, they are violent psychopaths who want to destroy America – https://www.foxnews.com/us/anti-israel-agitators-take-over-part-columbia-university-library-during-finals-call-liberation-zone

