Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/8/25: Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for? Trade deal with Britain, Bernie Sanders tries to defend using private planes to fight the “oligarchy”, Black smoke, Disney in Abu Dhabi, CNN believes entering the country illegally is not a crime, Columbia “Protestors”
1. Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for?
Is one big beautiful bill too much to ask for? – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-deficit-house/2025/05/07/id/1209968/
2. Trade deal with Britain
3. Bernie Sanders tries to defend using private planes to fight the "oligarchy"
4. Black smoke
Black smoke – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/7/sistine-chapel-chimneys-black-smoke-indicates-no-pope-elected/
5. Disney in Abu Dhabi
Disney in Abu Dhabi. So much for woke – https://archive.is/ET8mL
6. CNN believes entering the country illegally is not a crime
7. They're not protesters, they are violent psychopaths who want to destroy America
They’re not protesters, they are violent psychopaths who want to destroy America – https://www.foxnews.com/us/anti-israel-agitators-take-over-part-columbia-university-library-during-finals-call-liberation-zone
