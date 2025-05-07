Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/7/25: China in trade talks, Another rogue judge tries to block Trump, India – Pakistan tensions rise, Houthis concede defeat, Pope conclave has begun, Anti-Semitic sign at Philadelphia Barstool Bar

Published on May 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. China in trade talks

2. Another rogue judge tries to block Trump

3. India – Pakistan tensions rise

4. Houthis concede defeat

5. Pope conclave has begun

6. David Portnoy's reaction to anti-Semitic sign at Philadelphia Barstool Bar

