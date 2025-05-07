Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/7/25: China in trade talks, Another rogue judge tries to block Trump, India – Pakistan tensions rise, Houthis concede defeat, Pope conclave has begun, Anti-Semitic sign at Philadelphia Barstool Bar
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. China in trade talks
2. Another rogue judge tries to block Trump
3. India – Pakistan tensions rise
4. Houthis concede defeat
5. Pope conclave has begun
6. David Portnoy's reaction to anti-Semitic sign at Philadelphia Barstool Bar
More from WIBC 93.1 FM