Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/5/25: Trump takes credit for the good parts of the economy, blames Biden for the bad parts, Sanctions on Russia, Pacers upset the Cavs! Trump wants to re-open Alcatraz, Indy Fever blows out Brazil national team in preseason game in Iowa, Kamala ’28 run? The left does not get to lecture about mocking religion
1. Trump takes credit for the good parts of the economy, blames Biden for the bad parts
2. Sanctions on Russia
Sanctions on Russia – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/russia-ukraine-sanctions/2025/05/02/id/1209342/
3. Pacers upset the Cavs!
Indiana Pacers 121 – Cleveland Cavaliers 112 (May 4th, 2025)
4. Trump wants to re-open Alcatraz
5. Indy Fever blows out Brazil national team in preseason game in Iowa
6. Anyone reporting about Kamala Harris running in 2028 should be immediately discounted
Anyone reporting about Kamala Harris running in 2028 should be immediately discounted – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/democrats-cautiously-open-door-to-another-harris-run-in-2028/
….2028 is three years from now. Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? Are you telling me there’s so little news happening in the world that this is what you have to report on? Fever dreams and fantasy and crystal balls?
7. The left does not get to lecture about mocking religion
The left does not get to lecture about mocking religion – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/05/divine-disruption-the-left-loses-it-over-trumps-holy-makeover/