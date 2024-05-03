Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/3/24: Pacers Win, SUNY students make demands, Bernie Sanders, Tony’s viral video, The Marketplace, Supporting Hamas is not a good look

Published on May 3, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers Close Out Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Pacers Close Out Bucks (wibc.com)

2. SUNY Students presented a list of demands to administrators

Pro-Palestinian Encampment at Stony Brook University Source:Getty

3. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Israel: “This May Be Biden’s Vietnam”

Bernie Sanders delivers remarks to commemorate Earth Day Source:Getty

Listen:

 

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Israel: “This May Be Biden’s Vietnam” | Video | RealClearPolitics

4. Tony’s video goes viral

Listen: 

5. Would you drink out of this? On sale at the Marketplace

Listen:

6. US says Hamas seized first aid shipment that entered Gaza

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-AID Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US says Hamas seized first aid shipment that entered Gaza via reopened Erez crossing | The Times of Israel

