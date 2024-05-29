Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/29/24: Joe Hogsett, Chicago, Joe Biden, Indy 500, Robert De Niro

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Committee Gives Initial Approval to Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

 

reference:

Committee Gives Initial Approval To Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal (wibc.com)

 

2. Chicago to Offer Most Generous Subsidies in U.S. to Save Its Downtown

The downtown Chicago, Illinois skyline, Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Chicago to Offer Most Generous Subsidies in U.S. to Save Its Downtown – WSJ

3. Democrats Will Blame America If Biden Loses

President Joe Biden Jr. speaks to some graduates who... Source:Getty

 

reference:

Democrats Will Blame America If Biden Loses | National Review

4. Dems have virtual role call to get Biden on the OH ballot before DeWine and the Republicans handed it to him.

Governer Dewine Announces News Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Democrats plan to nominate Biden by virtual roll call to meet Ohio’s ballot deadline (msn.com)

5. Today on the Marketplace: Get ready for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Listen:

6. De Niro embarrassed himself and Biden

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

DeNiro embarrassed himself and Biden – https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/opinion/the-jeer-hunter-de-niros-embarrassing-spectacle-outside-the-trump-trial/

Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Scot Alan Killed in Accident
Ryan Hedrick

Former Indy Fuel Emcee Dies in a Car Accident

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

Knox County Tornado
Harrison Silcox

Tornado Confirmed in Knox County Sunday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close