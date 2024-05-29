Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/29/24: Joe Hogsett, Chicago, Joe Biden, Indy 500, Robert De Niro

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Committee Gives Initial Approval to Mayor’s MLS Stadium ProposalSource:Getty
reference:
Committee Gives Initial Approval To Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal (wibc.com)
2. Chicago to Offer Most Generous Subsidies in U.S. to Save Its DowntownSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Chicago to Offer Most Generous Subsidies in U.S. to Save Its Downtown – WSJ
3. Democrats Will Blame America If Biden LosesSource:Getty
reference:
Democrats Will Blame America If Biden Loses | National Review
4. Dems have virtual role call to get Biden on the OH ballot before DeWine and the Republicans handed it to him.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Democrats plan to nominate Biden by virtual roll call to meet Ohio’s ballot deadline (msn.com)
5. Today on the Marketplace: Get ready for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500!
Listen:
6. De Niro embarrassed himself and BidenSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
DeNiro embarrassed himself and Biden – https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/opinion/the-jeer-hunter-de-niros-embarrassing-spectacle-outside-the-trump-trial/