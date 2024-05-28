Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/28/24: Indy 500, Israel – Egypt, Marketplace, Walmart Pride Month

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indy 500 by the numbers

AUTO: MAY 27 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Champion Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Win 108th Indianapolis 500 (wibc.com)

2. Israel and Egypt are working to keep the war in Gaza from escalating

Ceasefire Talks Remain Stalled As Israel Escalates Military Activity Around Rafah Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Israel and Egypt are working to keep the war in Gaza from escalating – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/dozens-killed-in-israeli-airstrike-on-rafah-0a0a4877?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. Today on the Marketplace: This is Rodney Dangerfield, right?

Listen:

4. Walmart goes in on “Pride” Month, but Target is still very wary

A group of people belonging to Walmart marches during Pride... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Walmart goes in on “Pride” Month, but Target is still very wary – https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/walmart-promotes-pride-merchandise-target-scales-back-following-backlash

Trending
Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

The logo for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is seen on a...
Staff

Cracker Barrel CEO Says They Are Due For Some Major Changes

Businesswoman utilizes a tablet to check cybersecurity, back up and store critical data.
Ryan Hedrick

Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Operations, Morale Affected by Cyber Attack

The house on LaSalle Street where three men died in 1971. It is white and typical, with a porch.
Chris Davis

The LaSalle Street Murders Solved? A Case for the Case

Police lights
Donnie Burgess

Carjacking Suspect Shot By IMPD, Later Died at Hospital

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close