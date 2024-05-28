Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/28/24: Indy 500, Israel – Egypt, Marketplace, Walmart Pride Month

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Indy 500 by the numbersSource:Getty


Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Win 108th Indianapolis 500 (wibc.com)
2. Israel and Egypt are working to keep the war in Gaza from escalatingSource:Getty


Israel and Egypt are working to keep the war in Gaza from escalating – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/dozens-killed-in-israeli-airstrike-on-rafah-0a0a4877?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. Today on the Marketplace: This is Rodney Dangerfield, right?

4. Walmart goes in on “Pride” Month, but Target is still very warySource:Getty
Listen:

Walmart goes in on “Pride” Month, but Target is still very wary – https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/walmart-promotes-pride-merchandise-target-scales-back-following-backlash