Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/23/24: Hogsett, Haley will vote for Trump, Israel going into Rafah, 1978 Lincoln Continental, Section 230

Published on May 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLS

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLS – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-offers-to-buy-diamond-chain-site-from-keystone?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Haley will vote for Trump

Nikki Haley Speaks At The Hudson Institute, First Public Event Since Dropping Out Of Presidential Race Source:Getty

 

reference:

Haley will vote for Trump – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nikki-haley-says-she-will-vote-for-trump/

3. Israeli forces continue into Rafah

An Israeli army battle tank moves near the GazaIsrael... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Israeli forces continue into Rafah – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/rafah/2024/05/22/id/1165783/

….hey, college Hamas lovers! Your protests didn’t do a damn thing. Now, we should fire the professors and the administrators who support terrorists.

4. 1978 Lincoln Continental on sale in the Marketplace

Listen: 

5. Will we see a suspension of Section 230?

Daily Life At French Riviera Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Will we see a suspension of Section 230? – https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/05/lawmakers-say-section-230-repeal-will-protect-children-opponents-predict-chaos/

