Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/23/24: Hogsett, Haley will vote for Trump, Israel going into Rafah, 1978 Lincoln Continental, Section 230

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLSSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLS – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-offers-to-buy-diamond-chain-site-from-keystone?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. Haley will vote for TrumpSource:Getty
reference:
Haley will vote for Trump – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nikki-haley-says-she-will-vote-for-trump/
3. Israeli forces continue into RafahSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Israeli forces continue into Rafah – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/rafah/2024/05/22/id/1165783/
….hey, college Hamas lovers! Your protests didn’t do a damn thing. Now, we should fire the professors and the administrators who support terrorists.
4. 1978 Lincoln Continental on sale in the Marketplace
Listen:
5. Will we see a suspension of Section 230?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Will we see a suspension of Section 230? – https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/05/lawmakers-say-section-230-repeal-will-protect-children-opponents-predict-chaos/